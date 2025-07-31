Russia, US not yet negotiating nuclear disarmament — MFA

UN, July 31. /TASS/. The United States and Russia are not currently negotiating nuclear disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Russian reporters.

"They are not [taking place] now," he said when asked a respective question by TASS.

Vershinin also noted that Moscow has always been committed to the tasks of limiting the arms race, which is why it could "consider" any ideas on this issue. "In any case, the protection of national interests and our country remains the priority for us, and, naturally, any dialogue should be based on consideration of mutual interests," he stressed.

Earlier this month, replying to a question by TASS, US President Donald Trump said that the US expected to engage with Russia soon for a discussion of prospects for nuclear disarmament. That said, the US leader emphasized that the imminent expiration of the Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty) would be "a problem for the world.".