MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Attack aircraft of Battlegroup Center have captured fortified areas of the Ukrainian army on the approaches to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen of the motorized rifle unit of Battlegroup Center captured the enemy’s fortified areas on the approaches to Krasnoarmeysk during the offensive," the ministry said.

After clarifying the location of the enemy's dugouts and pillboxes, the assault groups, under the cover of attack drones, got as close as possible and threw grenades at the Ukrainian militants hiding in the shelter.