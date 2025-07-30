Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Iraqi foreign minister discuss Syria — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to discuss the situation in the Middle East and issues related to maintaining stability and security in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Mentioned during the exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East was the importance of intensifying collective efforts to put a swift end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip and normalize the situation in the West Bank. The vis-a-vis also discussed issues related to maintaining stability and security in Syria," the statement said.

The sides also stated the mutual interest of Moscow and Baghdad in further expanding practical cooperation in all key areas.

"The priority of strengthening trust-based political dialogue at various levels has been reaffirmed," the ministry said.

The meeting took place on July 29 in New York on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference on the Two-State Solution to the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict.