MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu seeks to drag the church into politics by labelling it a tool that Moscow allegedly plans to use to interfere in the ex-Soviet country’s election, Yana Lantratova, chair of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Public and Religious Associations and first deputy head of the A Just Russia - For Truth faction, told TASS.

"Moldova is following a dangerous path of putting pressure on the church. Maia Sandu is trying to drag the church into politics by including it in the list of tools of Russia’s alleged meddling in the Moldovan election. The path mirrors the one pursued by Ukraine, with the country’s authorities encouraging a religious split for the sake of political aims," Lantratova pointed out.

She noted that such actions were not unprecedented: first, strong accusations are usually made, and then, laws are adopted, which are aimed against the country’s key church that supports contact with the Moscow Patriarchate.

"Any attempts to demonize the church, make unfounded accusations against it and create an atmosphere of intolerance mark a dangerous path. It will create a division in society, sow discord and weaken the country from within," Lantratova observed.

Earlier, Sandu accused Moldovan opposition forces of working for Russia and trying to create domestic instability ahead of the country’s parliamentary election. She claimed that some priests of the Moldovan Orthodox Church were involved in those activities. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Sandu’s allegation of Russia preparing to meddle in the Moldovan presidential election was untrue.