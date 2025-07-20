PREVIEW: Russian PM begins annual Far Eastern trip

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is going to Russia’s Far East on a traditional annual trip, which he will start with the Amur Region.

The head of the Russian cabinet goes to the Far Eastern regions every summer to check how previous assignments are being fulfilled and set new tasks. The list of visited regions differs. Mishustin has already visited most areas of the Far East, and some of them more than once. For example, he visited the Amur Region during his very first Far Eastern tour in 2020.

Today Mishustin will inspect the international airport terminal complex under construction in Blagoveshchensk. The prime minister will also be shown the customs and logistics terminal and the Kani-Kurgan automobile checkpoint across the state border with China. The program also includes a visit to a socio-cultural facility.

Traditionally, Mishustin will meet with the head of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov. Mishustin always talks with the governors during trips to the Russian regions: they talk about the current socio-economic situation, current issues, and promising areas.

Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin and Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov will take part in the events. After the program in Blagoveshchensk, Mishustin will head to Chita.