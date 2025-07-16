Shoigu sees Council of Europe’s anti-Russian tribunal as legally void

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The special tribunal proposed by the Council of Europe and Ukraine is not based on international law, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

According to the official, the International Criminal Court has shown its complete failure to fulfill its main function: to bring to justice those responsible for genocide and war crimes.

"I am referring in particular to the absolutely criminal NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, which caused great loss of life and destruction," he said.

"In this context, the signing by [Vladimir] Zelensky and Council of Europe Secretary-General Alain Berset of a certain agreement on the creation of the so-called special tribunal looked preposterous and sacrilegious, as yet another clumsy attempt to further ignite the anti-Russian propaganda hype. This institution, which so far exists only on paper, has even less in common with the generally recognized norms of international law than the ICC, which has become completely illegitimate," Shoigu said. "Apparently, the Brussels and Strasbourg-based handlers of such projects are so blinded by Russophobia that they do not bother to conduct a good legal examination of the anti-Russian sanctions mechanisms that are being hastily established."

Shoigu said the Council of Europe is not authorized to establish criminal tribunals and define acts of aggression.

"I will note that foreign, primarily Western experts in the field of international law have already expressed great doubts about the legitimacy and effectiveness of the special tribunal, which has no right to detain or convict anyone. In addition, significant disagreements have already arisen among the initiators of the establishment of this dubious structure on the issue of its financing," he said.

"By the way, thanks to the ICC and the US, a new term has appeared in the history of world jurisprudence: a sanctioned prosecutor."

Tribunal proposal

Earlier this year, the European Commission said that the EU, the Council of Europe and Ukraine had laid the legal groundwork for the establishment of a special tribunal for certain "Russian crimes" in Ukraine. It said the tribunal "will have the power to hold to account Russian political and military leaders who bear the greatest responsibility for the crime of aggression." In June, the Council of Europe and the Kiev regime signed an agreement to det up the tribunal. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would regard participation of third countries in the tribunal as a hostile move.