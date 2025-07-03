LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. The UK’s authorities are being hypocritical by verbally supporting a peaceful conclusion of the Ukraine conflict while simultaneously sending new batches of weapons to the Kiev regime, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in a conversation with a TASS correspondent.

"The hypocritical nature of London's stance reveals itself here. It’s impossible to talk about a genuine British desire for peace. The facts speak otherwise. Britain is delivering weapons to Ukraine, securing long-term contracts for its defense industry in Kiev’s interests for years ahead, planning future defense cooperation, and continuing to train Ukrainian armed forces personnel. Does this look like a peacemaking effort?" the diplomat asked.

In Kelin’s opinion, "London ignores the writing on the wall that Ukraine is headed for defeat on the battlefield and still tries to bolster it in every way, as if preparing it for negotiations where both sides will participate on equal footing." "This is, certainly, an illusion which prolongs the conflict and exacerbates its consequences for the Ukrainians," the Russian ambassador noted.

At the end of June, the British authorities announced that they had delivered to Ukraine 30,000 new strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles and plan to bring their total to 100,000 during this fiscal year (by early April 2026). The total volume of British military aid to Ukraine this year should amount to a record 4.5 billion pounds ($6.15 billion).