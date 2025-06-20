Russia got assurances from Netanyahu, Trump that staff at Bushehr NPP will be safe — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia continues work at Iran’s Bushehr NPP, as it got assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump that its staff will be safe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We, despite the complexity of the situation, despite a certain danger, continue this work. We are not evacuating our personnel from there," he said.

According to the president, Russia had asked the US and Israeli leadership to ensure the safety of personnel at the station.

"I want to say that Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed with this. And President Trump promised to support our legitimate demand," Putin said.

According to the president, Russia relied "on the certain level of relations with Israel, on the recovering relations with the United States."

"Despite all the complexity of the situation around Iran, we built a nuclear reactor in Iran, in Bushehr. We have contracted to build two more nuclear reactors," he continued. "We are performing our functions in Iran based on our understanding of Iran's right to a peaceful nuclear program and based on the fact that we are acting absolutely within the framework of international norms."

"Isn't that tantamount to support of Iran? In my opinion, it is direct support," Putin stated.

He said Russia's position in the UN "corresponds both to the interests of Iran and the interests of the State of Israel."

"I am deeply convinced of this," the president said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to become a mediator.

