Agreement on date of next round of talks with Kiev should come next week — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. An agreement on the date of the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine should be worked out next week, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"About the negotiations: it is expected that it will be agreed next week, when you and I will presumably find out the date of the next round," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov said that the results of the previous rounds are important. "We have said this repeatedly. Thanks to the work that our delegation has done, and [Presidential Aide Vladimir] Medinsky personally, after all, many of our compatriots got the opportunity to return home, to the country," he said.

He said war dead swaps were also important from a humanitarian point of view. "Yes, the proportion is very, very telling. You know what I mean. But this is reality. This is why contacts will continue," he concluded.

During the first two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, and on the return of seriously ill and young (under 25) prisoners under an "all for all" format - at least 1,000 people on each side.

On June 9, 10, 12 and 14, Russia returned four groups of military personnel from Ukraine, handing over to Kiev a similar number of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Russia also fulfilled its promise and handed over to Ukraine 6,060 bodies of dead soldiers, receiving 78 bodies of dead Russian servicemen.