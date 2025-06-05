Russian MFA says UK uses British Council to erode sovereignty of countries

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. UK intelligence services use the British Council (designated undesirable in Russia) in operations aimed at undermining the sovereignty of countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The statement followed a recent decision of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to designate the British Council an undesirable organization.

"Russia’s competent authorities have received information that British intelligence services use the British Council in clandestine operations aimed at eroding the sovereignty of independent countries, and it engages in secret subversive activities," Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, following the start of the special military operation, the British Council acted in lockstep with the unprecedentedly hostile anti-Russian moves of the UK government, as the organization "vigorously helped with the general Western effort to discredit the policy of our country's leadership and diminish Russian influence in various regions of the world, especially in the CIS."

"Widely used for this purpose were elements of soft power, along with a variety of grant programs. Efforts were arranged to collect information on the situation in the new constituents of the Russian Federation, the situation on the engagement line, as well as other data of a potentially sensitive nature," she said.

"Even though the Russian office of the British Council, as has been already noted, was subjected to a forcible closure, the parent organization continued its subversive work from positions in other countries, engaging our expatriotes in its projects," the diplomat went on to say. "Therefore, the designation of the entire British Council an undesirable organization was, essentially, a matter of common sense and time. Until last year, a limitation in Russian legislation prevented that from happening, as organizations founded by government agencies of foreign countries could not be given a status of undesirable (the British Council was founded by the UK government). This lacuna has now been eliminated."

Moscow is warning friendly countries against closer ties and ‘flirting’ with the UK, according to Zakharova.

"Creating favorable conditions for such organizations as the British Council, giving them opportunities to work with youth and implement seemingly harmless cultural and educational projects are fraught with the risk of losing control over important social and political processes, as the positions of influence that London acquires in the course of such activities are subsequently used to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries, directly threatening their sovereignty and territorial integrity."