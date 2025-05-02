Battlegroup West destroy 29 drone control stations

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup West units destroyed 17 drones, 29 drone control stations and two Starlink terminals over the past day, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews destroyed seventeen fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles," the spokesman said. "Twenty-nine drone control stations and two Starlink terminals <…> were destroyed," he noted.

Rocket troops of the Battlegroup delivered a strike against a temporary stationing point of a Ukrainian mechanized infantry brigade, Bigma added. About twenty Ukrainian servicemen were killed.