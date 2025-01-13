Ukraine launches over 50 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked seven districts of the Belgorod Region with 53 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 43 projectiles over the past 24 hours, injuring three civilians, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, the villages of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Golovchino, and Dunaika were attacked by nine drones and two projectiles in a single round of shelling. Three civilians were injured," he wrote, adding that three private houses and four cars were damaged in the district over the day.

A total of 12 UAVs and 24 munitions were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging a private household, an outbuilding and a gas pipe. Nine shells and 11 drones were launched at eight settlements in the Belgorod district, with two private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, an industrial facility and an administrative building damaged.

The Shebekensky and Valuysky districts were attacked by eight munitions and 12 UAVs, with no injuries or damage reported. Three drones were launched at two settlements in the Volokonovsky district, damaging a private house and a passenger car.

"In the Borisovsky district, the settlements of Borisovka, Beryozovka, Bogun-Gorodok, Gruzskoye and Zozuli were targeted by six drones, one of which was intercepted by an air defense system. A private house and four cars were damaged. Furthermore, the entrance lobby and technical equipment of a commercial facility were damaged," the regional head added.