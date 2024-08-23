Russia sees no opportunity to negotiate with current US administration — ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. Russian diplomats see no possibility to negotiate on anything with the current US administration, the country’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"How is it possible to negotiate on anything with the Americans today? They are lying about the fact that they knew nothing about Kursk, about the policy of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. When we see actions that are aimed at making us, Russians, feel bad, so that we are killed more, so that people suffer," Antonov emphasized.

In addition, he said, the question arises about "with whom to negotiate when the [US presidential] elections are held in November." Antonov opined that even if the Democrats remain in power, "there will be a change of team." "Well, we have no guarantee, and there will be no guarantee that this line will be continued," the diplomat emphasized, estimating that it "will take more than one year" to revise the US "military approaches."

"The Republicans will come - it will be a different situation," the ambassador pointed out, noting that "this situation is very similar to the Iranian problem." According to him, "the Iranians do not want to negotiate" with the US "because there is no predictability." "The issue of strategic stability is too serious to take quick and reckless steps," he said.