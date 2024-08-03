Putin expresses condolences to Kim Jong Un over floods in North Korea

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over floods in the country’s north west, according to a message published on the Kremlin website.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of floods in the north-western provinces of your country. Please convey my words of heartfelt sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones to the disaster," the message reads.

"You can always count on our assistance and support," Putin added.

The water level in the Amnok River passed the dangerous mark following heavy rainfall on July 27. According to the Korean Central News Agency, over 5,000 people in the city of Sinuiju and the county of Uiju found themselves isolated in areas facing the risk of flooding.