BEIJING, July 30. /TASS/. Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit will be held from September 4 through 6, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"FOCAC summit 2024 will take place in Beijing on September 4-6," according to a statement, published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

The summit will discuss "joining the efforts to promote modernization and creation of the high-level China-Africa community with shared future.".