Russian forces repel almost 40 Ukrainian attempts to penetrate LPR over week

LUGANSK, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled almost 40 Ukrainian army attempts to penetrate the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), eliminating about 9,600 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"Here is an analysis of the special military operation at the LPR frontiers over the past week. On July 20-26, 2024, Battlegroup North, South and West units repelled 36 enemy counterattacks: an insignificant decline in the enemy’s activity is observed. The losses of Ukrainian armed formations over the reporting period amounted to about 9,665 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries or 445 more compared to the previous reporting period," the expert said.

Over the past week, Russian troops also destroyed 10 Ukrainian tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket systems, more than 170 various combat vehicles, 123 field artillery guns, 20 electronic warfare stations and 37 field ammunition depots, Marochko said.