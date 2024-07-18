Germany keeps betting on pumping up Kiev regime with weapons — ambassador

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. The German government continues to bet that pumping the Kiev regime with weapons will pay off and they are not yet ready to abandon plans of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with TASS.

"We must state that Germany is not ready to abandon its plans of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia," he said. "Berlin is still betting on endlessly pumping weapons into Ukraine in order to prolong military activities."

The diplomat said that Berlin "has no visible Plan B" adding that "the aspiration to diplomatically resolve the conflict is also nowhere to be seen."

"Germany's position, which was once set to define the European political vector, is now tightly integrated in the general approaches of the EU and NATO that seek to preserve the West's elusive leadership at any cost," Nechaev stated.

"As part of this policy, the German authorities proclaim the need to promptly prepare for a ‘war with Russia’," he continued. "It is sad how quickly present-day elites forget their history."

The ambassador doubted that any of the leading political opposition parties in Germany could change the current situation in case they came to power.

"The leaders of the conservative bloc supported the announcement of the deployment of US medium-range and shorter-range cruise missiles on the territory of Germany, actively advocating for the return of the universal military conscript duty in Germany and an overhaul of the Bundeswehr to make it stronger," Nechaev said.

The Russian ambassador added that in his opinion, "there are no signs of fundamental changes in the political course of the German government in case CDU/CSU comes to power."

Nechaev stressed that the outcome of the German parliamentary elections in 2025 is "the domestic affair of the German people."

Washington and Berlin said in a joint statement on July 10 that the US would begin deployments of long-range fires capabilities in Germany in 2026, "which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe."

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov pointed out that such plans increased the likelihood of a missile race and could lead to uncontrolled escalation.