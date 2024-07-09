Relations with cold-weather Russia never freeze over — Indian PM

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is notorious for being a cold country, but relations between Moscow and New Delhi are always warm, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"The first thing that Indians think about when they hear the word ‘Russia,’ is that Russia has stood by India’s side through thick and thin. Russia is India’s true friend," Modi pointed out at a meeting with members of Moscow’s Indian community.

"The temperature sometimes falls below zero in Russia but the temperature is always above zero in Indian-Russian relations," he added.

Modi stressed that "Russia remains India’s trusted friend in any weather." "When our students got stuck in the combat zone [in Ukraine], [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin helped them safely evacuate," he specified.

The Indian prime minister arrived in Moscow on Monday for the 22nd Russia-India summit. Before departing, Modi said that he was looking forward to meeting Putin, whom he called a friend. According to the Indian premier, the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture and tourism. He emphasized that India and Russia "seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region."

The leaders of Russia and India held an informal meeting in Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Monday evening. Official talks involving the two countries' delegations are expected to take place on Tuesday.