Putin, Modi watch horse show at stables in Novo-Ogaryovo

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin together with his guest, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited stables during an informal meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo, where they were treated to a horse show.

After the informal conversation at tea, Putin took his guest for a ride to the garden of Novo-Ogaryovo, where the leaders continued their conversation, walking to the stables.

There, Putin and Modi watched a horse show, featuring horses kept at Novo-Ogaryovo. The performance was timed to mark the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity.