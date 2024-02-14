CAR president arrives in Moscow — TASS correspondent

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera has arrived in Moscow to attend a forum discussing the fight against modern practices of neocolonialism, a TASS correspondent has reported, saying that the president’s flight landed at a Moscow-area airport.

In Moscow, Touadera is expected to meet with Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russian Security Council and chairman of the United Russia party. However, no talks with President Vladimir Putin have yet been scheduled during the visit.

Moscow will host the inaugural event of the forum for supporters in the fight against modern practices of neocolonialism 'For Freedom of Nations!' on February 15-17. Medvedev said earlier that political leaders, partners of United Russia, representatives of ASEAN countries, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, are expected to attend.