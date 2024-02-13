Putin discusses topical issues with Security Council

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed topical issues of defense and foreign policy with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Today you and I have an opportunity and a need to exchange information on the topical issues of the Defense and Foreign Ministries," the head of state told the meeting participants.

The first report on the agenda was that of Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.