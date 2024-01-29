Russia and US currently have no dialogue on Syria — official

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington do not have dialogue on Syria at the moment, Russian President's Special Representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev said in an interview with TASS.

"There is no [have dialogue on Syria], but the deconflict mechanism between Russia and the United States in Syria is in effect. Contacts are maintained, but only through this mechanism between the commander of our group in Syria and the command of the so-called international coalition," he said.

Previously, Lavrentiev suggested that Russia may resume negotiations with the US on Syria if Washington demonstrated proper readiness. He further stated that all connections between the countries were terminated at the initiative of the American side.