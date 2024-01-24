Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry's IL-76 plane has carried another batch of humanitarian aid to Egypt for Gaza, the service's press office told TASS.

"An IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered another batch of humanitarian aid for the people of the Gaza Strip. Russian emergency workers have handed approximately 30 tons of humanitarian supplies to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society," the Ministry said.

The Ministry's planes have delivered around 450 tons of aid, including foodstuffs, medicines and essentials.