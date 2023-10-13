Civilian wounded in Ukrainian attack on highway in DPR

DONETSK, October 13. /TASS/. A resident of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic sustained wounds as Ukrainian forces attacked the Gorlovka-Donetsk highway, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A civilian from Gorlovka was wounded as the Gorlovka-Donetsk highway was shelled from [Ukraine]," Prikhodko said.

Gorlovka came under attack from Dzerzhinsk at 1:00 a.m. Moscow time, with four 155mm shells being fired at the city, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said. Also, Donetsk was shelled three times last night as five rockets were fired at it.