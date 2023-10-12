Russia appreciates Brazilian president's desire to promote Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia appreciates Brazil's balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis and the desire of the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to promote the peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We appreciate Brazil's balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, as well as President Lula da Silva's desire to contribute to the search for ways to resolve it," the top diplomat wrote in a International Affairs journal article dedicated to the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Brazil.

According to Lavrov, the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Russia and Brazil have proven that the relations between the two countries "have stood the test of time." "And we look to their future with optimism," the foreign minister added.

"We are determined to continue working - hand in hand with Brazilian friends - on the comprehensive strengthening of relations for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, in the interests of international security and development," he concluded.