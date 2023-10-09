Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian UAV control post near Kherson

GENICHESK, October 9. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control post near Kherson over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Monday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup operating in the Kherson area inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower, destroying a 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition near the settlement of Ponyatovka (casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and six others were wounded), eliminating a 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition and damaging a motor vehicle near the settlement of Antonovka (casualties: five Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two others were wounded). A UAV control post with an antenna module [was destroyed] near the settlement of Sadovoye (casualties; two Ukrainian soldiers were killed)," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone, killing seven and wounding another three enemy personnel. In the Kakhovka direction, the Dnepr battlegroup eliminated a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian army, killing ten and wounding seven enemy troops, he said.