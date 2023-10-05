US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. The United States will print money in case of need and disperse them all over the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"<...> [They] will print more. [They] printed; for example, [they] printed more than nine trillion dollars during the post-COVID period and the COVID period. So, it costs nothing for them to print some more and scatter all over the globe, increasing food inflation. [They] will definitely do that," Putin said.

Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the President noted. "[The delay] is that there is a problem with the budget - the debt burden is huge, there is a need to balance the budget. The question is to balance on account of what? Either on account of weapon supplies to Ukraine and cuts of budgetary expenses or by slashing social expenditures but nobody wants to reduce social expenditures," the Russian leader said.

"They will eventually find money," he concluded.