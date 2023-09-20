Air defenses deflect missile attack on Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. Air defenses have repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol, the city's Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has said.

"According to the latest reports, our air defenses have deflected a missile attack on Sevastopol. Everything is calm in the city now. Information regarding possible damage and casualties the falling debris might have caused is yet to be clarified. All emergency response services are working," Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Razvozhayev said that drones had been shot down over the villages of Kacha and Verkhnesadovoye. The falling debris set grass on fire. The governor warned that in the area of Sevastopol Bay aerosol camouflage means were used.