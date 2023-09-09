Turnout in election of Donetsk republic’s legislature rises to above 70%

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Preliminary turnout in the elections to the People's Council of the Donetsk People's Republic at the end of the second main voting day has reached 74.01%, the chair of the regional election commission, Vladimir Vysotsky, has told the media.

According to the results of the first day, taking into account early voting and voting at extraterritorial polling stations, the turnout in the elections of DPR People's Council members was 59.04% and in the elections Donetsk City Council, 56.10%.

"The second day is over. In the elections of the DPR People's Council members the preliminary turnout was 74.01%, and in the elections of the Donetsk City Council, 68.32%," said Vysotsky.

The single voting day this year will be held in Russia on September 10. For the first time the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are participating. Under decisions made by the election commissions of the new territories of Russia, voting in the elections of regional legislatures is to last three days - September 8, 9 and 10. The DPR will elect 90 members of the People's Council (legislature) and 435 deputies in 20 municipal districts. On September 8, 615 polling stations opened in the region.