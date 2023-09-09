Lugansk republic sees 60.99% turnout toward end of second voting day

LUGANSK, September 9. /TASS/. Almost 61% of the registered voters cast their ballots in the elections of the People's Council and elective officials in the municipalities of the Lugansk People’s Republic by the end of the second of the three days reserved for the voting, Marianna Sumskaya, the deputy chief of the region’s election commission has said.

"The second main day of voting has ended. At 20:00 all polling stations closed. As of 20:00, the turnout amounted to 60.99%," Sumskaya said.

She added that in the second half of the day there were several threat calls about bombs allegedly planted at some polling stations. This did not affect the voting in any way.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day are held on September 8-10, with the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions taking part for the first time. In all, elections of different levels are to be held in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In 21 regions, direct elections of top officials are being conducted, and 20 territories are electing legislatures.