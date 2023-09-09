Lavrov arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New Delhi for participation in the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. Video footage of arrival of heads of delegations to the summit were broadcast in the press center, a TASS correspondent reports.

Lavrov heads the Russian delegation to the G20 summit at the request of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s foreign minister was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the minister will speak at two plenary meetings of the upcoming meeting.