Denmark's demand Russian diplomatic staff be reduced leads Moscow to 'draw conclusions'

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia can not but draw conclusions from Denmark’s demand that the Russian embassy staff be reduced to five, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We consider the Danish authorities’ demand that the diplomatic personnel of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen be reduced from 15 to 5 another manifestation of the Danish leadership’s hostile position toward our country," she said. "Naturally, some conclusions will be drawn here."

It was reported earlier in the day that Denmark had decided to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in Copenhagen to equalize it with the number of Danish diplomats in Moscow. "This decision imposes a cap on the size of the Russian Embassy to a maximum of 5 diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff," the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a press statement posted on its website. According to the ministry, the reduction must be completed by September 29, 2023.