Russian Su-30 jet destroys Ukrainian military boat east of Snake Island — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A Russian Su-30 fighter jet destroyed a fast-speed naval boat with crew near Snake Island in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On August 30, 2023, a Su-30 jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a Ukrainian fast-speed military boat with crew east of Snake Island," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry reported earlier that a Russian fighter jet from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation had destroyed four Ukrainian fast-speed naval boats with Ukrainian assault groups of up to 50 servicemen.