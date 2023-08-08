Russia urges Georgia to be constructive in security talks on South Caucasus — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Moscow is hoping that Tbilisi will adopt a more constructive approach to the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus because progress on this track is in the interests of all countries in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary on the 15th anniversary of the onset of Georgia’s military aggression in South Ossetia.

"Together with [our] Abkhazian and South Ossetian allies, we will continue to strive for the launch of practical work on these principled issues at the Geneva International Discussions, simultaneously hoping for a more constructive approach by the Georgian side. There’s no doubt that achieving stable agreements in the field of security is in the interests of all three countries in the region," the diplomat noted. According to her, Russia is confident that ensuring stable security in the Transcaucasia region "is possible only with a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force by Georgia, on the one side, and Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the other," as well as the delimitation of state borders between them with their subsequent demarcation.

The diplomat stressed that the Geneva Discussions "are being tested." In particular, she pointed out that Western countries "riding the wave of Russophobia" had insisted on canceling several rounds of consultations under false pretexts. "Only the realization of growing regional security risks due to the interrupted dialogue forced them to return to work in the previous format. We are hoping that, in the future, the dynamics of meetings and the agenda of talks will not be influenced by the political situation," she noted.

Zakharova pointed out that the Geneva Discussions, first launched in 2008, have provided unique opportunities for direct dialogue between Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia "without which no settlement of ties in the 'Tbilisi-Sukhum-Tskhinval' triangle is possible." "Over the past year, major work has been done under Geneva’s auspices thanks to which it is possible to maintain an acceptable level of security on the borders of these three countries," the diplomat explained.

As the spokeswoman noted, in 2008, Georgia, led by Mikhail Saakashvili, "insidiously attacked South Ossetia" and the deployment sites of Russian peacekeepers, "shamelessly violating all international agreements on a peaceful settlement of the Georgian-South Ossetian conflict." "The events of those days demanded immediate decisions. Under those conditions, Russia was forced to conduct an operation to compel the aggressor to make peace. On August 26, our country recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as sovereign independent countries. Over the past years, these countries have achieved tangible results along a difficult path of becoming independent democratic states. The process of expanding their network of contacts with foreign countries and establishing their authority on the international stage is underway," Zakharova concluded.

The 2008 events

Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on August 26, 2008, after Georgia had mounted an overnight armed attack against South Ossetia on August 8. Moscow intervened to protect civilians, many of whom had obtained Russian citizenship, and Russian peacekeepers stationed in the region since 1992. In a five-day armed clash, more than one thousand people, including 72 Russian peacekeepers, lost their lives.