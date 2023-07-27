Russia interested in developing cooperation with all African countries — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is interested in the further development and expansion of trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation with all African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"Russia is sincerely interested in the further global development and expansion of trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation with all African countries. I am confident that work at this forum and thematic meetings, roundtables, talks conducted within its framework will undoubtedly be useful. It will facilitate the attainment of all our shared goals," he said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held on July 27-28 at the Expoforum venue in St. Petersburg under its traditional rubric: "For peace, security and development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the photo-hosting agency and information partner for the summit and forum, as well as the host of the Second Russia-Africa Media Forum.