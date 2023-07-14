Lavrov, US officials not in touch while both in Jakarta at ASEAN event — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not have any contacts with US diplomats, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Jakarta for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"No, there were no plans for such talks, and no communications of that kind took place there," the diplomat told the Rossiya-24 TV channel in response to a question.

On Friday, Lavrov and Blinken both took part in the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, under the aegis of ASEAN, in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. There was no interaction between the foreign ministers, although they were seated in close proximity to each other, separated only by a representative of the Philippines.