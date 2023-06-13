Russia on right side of history — Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Russia is on the right side of history in the recent global geopolitical crisis, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Our country has proven to be a reliable partner for all who are willing to cooperate on the basis of mutual respect and a balance of interests. We are on the right side of history, and time will put everything in its place," the Ambassador said.

"A return to the principle of the indivisibility of security is the only way to prevent future conflicts," the Russian diplomat added.