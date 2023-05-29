Russia’s Komi Republic bans drones over industrial facilities

SYKTYVKAR, May 29. /TASS/. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited in the Komi Republic within the boundaries of 28 industrial facilities as of June 1. The list includes facilities of the energy sector and Gazprom and Transneft companies, the press service of the head of the region has said.

"In accordance with the decree of the Russian president and in order to protect public order and ensure safety in the territory of the Komi Republic, the use of unmanned aircraft shall be prohibited within the boundaries of the zones of 28 industrial facilities owned by JSC Inter RAO - Elektrogeneratsiya, JSC Transneft-North and LLC Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta," the news release reads.

The regional head’s order does not apply to drones used by federal executive authorities, their territorial bodies, state authorities of the Komi Republic, local authorities and subordinate institutions and organizations that ensure the operation of fuel and energy complex facilities, as well as organizations and entrepreneurs working under state contracts.