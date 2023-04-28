Representatives from Russia, Lesotho discuss preparations for Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The development of bilateral relations with Lesotho and preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit were among the topics discussed by the Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Minkhail Bogdanov and Lesotho’s officials, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Bogdanov was received by King of Lesotho Letsie III and Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Samuel Matekane and held consultations with Foreign Minister Mpotjoane Lejone.

"The sides discussed in detail issues of the further development of traditionally friendly bilateral relations, including the expansion of trade-and-economic and humanitarian ties and closer cooperation in the areas of education and healthcare. Special attention was focused on preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides reiterated their commitment "to strengthening coordination within the United Nations and in other multilateral formats on the basis of the observance of the fundamental principles of international law and provisions of the United Nations Charter."

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are planned to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26 through 29.

The first such summit took place in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the motto For Peace, Security, and Development.