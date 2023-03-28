World doesn’t need pro-democracy summits, says Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, March 28. /TASS/. The modern world does not need so-called summits for democracy as all they do is sow discord and confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"What the world needs now is not interfering in the affairs of other countries under the pretext of [protecting] democracy, but rather practicing true democracy, rejecting pseudo-democracy and making joint efforts to promote democracy in international relations," the Chinese diplomat underscored.

According to Mao, "the world needs solidarity and cooperation to overcome the challenges facing the international community, as opposed to the so-called Summit for Democracy which actually breeds confrontation."

The United States hosted the first virtual Summit for Democracy in December 2021, when 110 countries and territories were invited to attend. The list of guests included the Chinese island of Taiwan, while China, Russia, Egypt, Turkey and a number of other countries were not invited. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the event was primarily attended by those who take their lead from Washington as well as some who, while having their own vision of the international situation, seek to maintain good relations with the US.