Russia-China ties surpass military-political alliances — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and China have reached their highest level and surpass military-political alliances of the Cold War era, President Vladimir Putin said in an article for People’s Daily newspaper.

"The Russia-China relations have reached the highest level in their history and are gaining even more strength; they surpass Cold War-time military-political alliances in their quality, with no one to constantly order and no one to constantly obey, without limitations or taboos. We have reached an unprecedented level of trust in our political dialogue, our strategic cooperation has become truly comprehensive in nature and is standing on the brink of a new era. " Putin said in the article published ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.