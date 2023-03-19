Russia welcomes China’s readiness to help Ukrainian crisis settlement

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 19. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to China for its balanced position on Ukraine and welcomes Beijing’s readiness to take part in the crisis settlement, President Vladimir Putin said in an article for People’s Daily newspaper.

"We appreciate the well-balanced stance on the events in Ukraine adopted by the PRC, as well as its understanding of their historical background and root causes. We welcome China's readiness to make a meaningful contribution to the settlement of the crisis," Putin said.