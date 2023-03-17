Xi’s global initiative promotes equitable dialogue — Chinese expert

BEIJING, March 17. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global civilization initiative will let the world get rid of the outdated perception of relations among countries and ensure an equitable dialogue on the principles of mutual respect, Professor Li Haidong, of the Center for International Security Studies at China Foreign Affairs University, said on Friday.

"This initiative will help the world get rid of the old mentality for relations between different civilizations," Li told Global Times.

According to the expert, Xi proposes "a new landscape for the world which allows all countries to deal with each other based on stability, mutual respect and equality."

The United States, on the contrary, is pursuing a policy that is guided by ideas that are fundamentally different from the Chinese leader’s initiative. Li recalled that Washington was creating tensions in relations with other countries and instigating conflicts.

On Wednesday, Xi took part in a dialogue between the Chinese Communist Party and political organizations around the world by video link. The event attracted over 500 leaders of various political parties in more than 150 countries. The Chinese leader proposed a global initiative aimed at preventing international conflicts.