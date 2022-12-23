Ukrainian military fires 44 munitions at DPR in about an hour

DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) eight times, firing 44 munitions in a little over an hour on Friday, according to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination.

The mission said on Telegram that five DPR cities and towns had come under fire between 4:20 pm and 5:35 pm.

In particular, the Ukrainian military fired thirteen NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells at Donetsk, seven 155 mm munitions at Makeyevka and another nine at Gorlovka. A total of fifteen 122 mm and 152 mm artillery shells were fired at Golmovsky and Ozeryanovka.