Germany unable to act as 'honest broker' between Moscow, Kiev — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Germany has made itself a party to the conflict in Ukraine and cannot act as "an honest broker" between Moscow and Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"In parallel with calls for talks, the German leadership continues to flood the Kiev regime with weapons, proactively trying to facilitate the European Union’s economic war against our country. In fact, Germany has turned itself into a party to the conflict so it cannot claim the role of ‘honest broker’," the diplomat noted.

Reporters asked the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman to comment on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remark that ending the conflict in Ukraine required talks, and asked her if Russia was ready to build a dialogue. "Is there any evidence that Russia is refusing to maintain contact with Berlin? I haven’t heard that. If Mr Scholz has any evidence, let him share it. As for talks with Ukraine, that is, the Kiev regime, I would like to repeat what we said today, once again pointing to the Kiev regime’s decision to pass a law banning talks with Russia," Zakharova said.

"If a party gives a monologue, making accusations against each other while providing weapons to the Kiev regime and, so to speak, egging and goading it, then there will be no positive results," Zakharova stressed.

At the same time, she stated that "not a single initiative that Berlin puts forward and not a single role that it seeks to assume is possible without the United States’ consent."