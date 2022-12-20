Around 60 Ukrainian drones intercepted near ZNPP in few months

MELITOPOL, December 20. /TASS/. Around 60 Ukrainian combat drones have been intercepted by Russian troops near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the span of a few months, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on Tuesday.

"A month ago, around 60 drones were downed near the Zaporozhye NPP alone. These were not civilian drones filming a wedding ceremony, they were carrying mines, grenades and explosives - up to 2-3 kilograms of TNT. i," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live television channel.

On August 16, Rogov handed over an electromagnetic railgun and 50 quadcopters that had been purchased from funds raised by Russians to a Russian reconnaissance unit deployed at the contact line. In mid-December, a Ukrainian Switchblade hovercraft was grounded in the Zaporozhye region with the help of an electromagnetic railgun supplied as aid to the army by the region’s residents.