Seven Ukrainian regions unable to provide long-term accommodations for refugees

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. Seven regions in Ukraine are short of long-term accommodations for refugees, Kirill Timoshenko, deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Tuesday.

"There are no available places for long-term accommodation in the Chernovitsy, Cherkassk, Khmelnitsk, Ternopol, Rovna, Poltava and Nikolayev Regions," he said.

According to him, the largest number of available places for the long-term accommodation of refugees is seen in the Zakarpattia, Zhitomir, Odessa and Volynsk Regions.