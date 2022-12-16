Putin held telephone conversation with India's Prime Minister — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He (Russian President Vladimir Putin - TASS) had an international telephone conversation with Narendra Modi," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Modi had allegedly refused to hold an annual meeting with the Russian president this year.

Peskov denied this information, explaining that such talks were not even on Putin's schedule.

According to the 2000 declaration on strategic partnership, the leaders of Russia and India meet annually, but in 2020, due to the pandemic, the summit could not be held. Putin paid a visit to New Delhi in December 2021. This year, Putin and Modi met separately during the September summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand.