Hungary opposes another package of EU’s sanctions against Russia, newspaper reports

LONDON, December 8. /TASS/. Hungary spoke out against a new package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, the Financial Times wrote on Thursday citing unnamed diplomats.

"They are being difficult wherever they can. It is becoming rather predictable," a senior EU official told the newspaper.

Budapest also opposed a proposal to double the EU’s fund for providing weapons to Ukraine and other countries, the publication said.

Some diplomats expressed anxiety that Hungary would use its right of imposing a veto against any EU decision requiring unanimity. One senior EU diplomat told the newspaper that "radical moves" might be expected. Budapest could also veto the expansion of the border check-free Schengen area to Croatia, and possibly Romania and Bulgaria, the paper wrote.

On December 7, the European Commission presented another package of anti-Russia sanctions, with almost 200 individuals and legal entities, three banks, four TV channels and defense industry companies planned to be blacklisted.