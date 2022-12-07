Russian vision of multipolar world includes EU as equal partner — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia would like the EU to be an equal part of a multipolar world, but in this case it must not be 100% dependent on the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"Of course, we would like the EU to be one of the poles of the new multipolar world, it still has all the opportunities for it. <...> The European Union will be able to participate equally in these processes when it realizes that it does not have to say 'I agree' to the United States 100% of the time," he said.

"But India, Brazil, Persian Gulf countries, regional associations in Africa and Latin America have more reasons to be part of the multipolar world, an equal part, than the EU," the top diplomat added.

Lavrov stressed that Europe had interests that did not coincide with those of the US, and that Europe could not defend those interests. According to him, French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Washington confirms this.